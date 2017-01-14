Azerbaijani employee of French Embassy in Baku awarded Medal of Honor

Zemfira Guliyeva who worked in French Embassy in Baku for 25 years was awarded with the Medal of Honour of the French Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Report informs, on Friday, French Ambassador to Baku Aurelia Bouchez presented the award.

Guliyeva has been working in protocol service of the French embassy since 1992.

The Ambassador noted the important role of Guliyeva in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and France in a number of spheres, including the sphere of culture.

After presenting the award the ambassador noted that the award was established in the 17th century and was presented to French citizens and foreigners for their contribution and service to this country.

