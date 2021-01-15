Azerbaijani, Finnish foreign ministers hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday had a telephone conversation with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Olavi Haavisto, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov briefed his Finnish counterpart on the latest situation in the region.

The ministries exchanged views on the implementation of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, as well as the issues related to the joint statement signed on January 11, 2021.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az