Azerbaijani FM meets Qatari counterpart

On the sidelines of the OIC Contact Group Ministerial meeting on Somalia held in Doha, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

At the meeting, various issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda, including the increasing joint efforts in trade and investment spheres were discussed, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Mammadyarov informed his colleague on the transport and communication projects implemented upon the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan and the prospects of benefiting from these opportunities for the State of Qatar were exchanged between the sides.

The Qatari minister noted that his country is interested in comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The sides also discussed the other regional issues of mutual interest.

