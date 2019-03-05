Azerbaijani FM meets with Deputy State Secretary on Foreign Affairs of Switzerland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Deputy State Secretary on Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Christina Marti Lang, who is visiting the country.

At the meeting, Christina Marti Lang expressed her thanks for the warm greeting and noted that political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation were fruitful. Noting the exchange of views on cooperation perspectives between two states, Christina Marti Lang highlighted the discussions on strengthening ties in a wide range of areas.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor on the latest negotiations process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is a serious threat to security in the region. It was stressed that the latest statements of the political leadership of Armenia seriously undermine the negotiation process. It was brought to the attention of the Swiss official, that Armenian new leadership instead of reflecting on the benefits and prosperity that the settlement of the conflict would bring to the region and concretely to the population of Armenia, undermines the peace process by groundless statements.

At the meeting, the sides also broadly discussed the regional issues of mutual interest.

