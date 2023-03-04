Azerbaijani FM meets with his Gambian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of the Gambia Mamadou Tangara on the sidelines of the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 in Baku, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The focus of discussions was the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Gambia, as well as the current situation in the region and in the world.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov hailed bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Gambia, and that of within the United Nations (UN), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

FM Bayramov provided insight into the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period.

Minister Mamadou Tangara stressed the need to use the existing potential for further development of relations between the two countries. The Gambian minister highlighted the active participation of Gambian citizens in educational grants scholarships and programs designed for citizens of OIC and UN member states, and noted the potential for developing cooperation in this field.

