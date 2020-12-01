Azerbaijani FM meets with President of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov hailed the active support of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, as well as Turkish cooperation organizations, including the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, for Azerbaijan's just position at a time of historical significance for Azerbaijan. The FM praised the activities of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, as well as Azerbaijan`s cooperation with the Foundation.

President of the Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva highlighted the activities of the international organization headed by her, as well as various projects implemented.

Gunay Afandiyeva presented a number of publications of the Foundation, as well as stamps dedicated to the 175th anniversary of the great poet Abay Kunanbayev and the 135th anniversary of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayov, published in Spain under the auspices of the Foundation, to Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The parties also exchanged views on the prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Foundation.

News.Az

News.Az