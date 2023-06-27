Azerbaijani FM, US State Secretary discuss prospects for Baku-Yerevan peace talks (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday discussed the prospects for negotiations on a draft peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan, News.Az reports.

The parties discussed the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, the prospects for negotiations on the draft bilateral agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the current situation in the region, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a press release.

During the meeting, Minister Bayramov outlined Azerbaijan's position on the issues reflected in the draft agreement. He spoke about Armenia's attempts to obstruct the peace process and Yerevan's provocative actions.

It was stated that in order to successfully advance the peace process, it is important to refrain from such steps, to withdraw the armed forces of Armenia from the territories of Azerbaijan, to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty both in words and in deeds.

The bilateral meeting was followed by a trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the participation of Secretary of State Blinken.

The next round of negotiations between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on a draft bilateral agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations will last until June 29.



News.Az