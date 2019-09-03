Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed Ambassador of UK of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Elmar Mammadyarov has received the newly appointed Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan James Lyall Sharp, the Ministry told APA.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated Ambassador Sharp on being appointed as Ambassador to Azerbaijan and wished him every success in his future activities. The Ambassador presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations between the two countries and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in energy, political, economic and other areas.

Ambassador James Lyall Sharp said that he is pleased to be appointed to Azerbaijan and vowed to spare no efforts for further development of relations between the two countries during his diplomatic tenure.

Furthermore, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor on the latest situation over the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and referring to the recent statements of the Armenian leadership highlighted that such statements serve the escalation of tensions in the region and undermine the peace process.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az