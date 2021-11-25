Azerbaijani FM, Special Rep of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office hold meeting via video conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 25, a meeting in video conference format has been held between the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Ambassador Annika Söder, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the other side on the current security situation in the region, issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements, as well as measures taken by Azerbaijan to open transport communications in the region and other issues.

It has been noted that Azerbaijan's position in the region is to ensure long-term peace and tranquility. It has been noted that Azerbaijan is ready to start the delimitation process with Armenia based on the principles of international law, but the Armenian party has not responded to this.

