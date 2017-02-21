Azerbaijani FM to attend int’l event on Khojaly genocide in Turkey

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will pay a working visit to Turkey’s capital Ankara on Feb. 22 to take part at an international conference on th

The event will be organized by the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) and Ahmet Yesevi University, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told APA.

Turkic Council Secretary General Ramil Hasanov, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mamamdyarov, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Tugrul Turkes are scheduled to address the opening session.

On the sideliness of the conference, the Azerbaijani foreign minister will also hold bilateral meetings.

