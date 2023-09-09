Azerbaijani FM, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Saturday held a phone talk with the US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The sides discussed the current situation in the region.

Bayramov informed about an increase in provocations of Armenia and the separatist regime on Azerbaijani territories against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The minister emphasized that the Armenian armed forces, which haven't yet been withdrawn from Azerbaijani territories despite Armenia's commitments [taken under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], pose a major threat to peace and security in the region.

He noted that the illegal activity called "presidential elections" in the separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region is a gross violation of the Constitution, laws of Azerbaijan, and norms and principles of international law.

According to him, this activity has dealt a serious blow to efforts to normalize relations in the region and the process of reintegrating the Armenian residents of Karabakh.

The minister stressed the need for the unconditional and complete withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the dissolution of the so-called regime.

He called for a resolute condemnation of this illegal activity carried out on Azerbaijani territory under the name of "elections," in accordance with obligations under international law.

During the phone talk, the parties exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.

News.Az