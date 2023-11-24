Azerbaijani Foreign Minister met with Secretary-General of Gulf Cooperation Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi who is visiting Baku, the Ministry told News.az.

During the meeting, issues on the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Gulf Cooperation Council and prospects for developing relations were discussed.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted relations based on historical friendship, mutual respect, support and solidarity with the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed the other side about the situation in the region and peace prospects in the post-conflict period.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on regional issues of mutual interest.

