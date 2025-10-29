Azerbaijani foreign minister visits Samarkand for UNESCO conference
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov embarked on a working visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on October 29, the Foreign Ministry reported.
During the visit, Bayramov is scheduled to attend and deliver a speech at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, taking place on October 30–31, News.Az reports.
The minister will also hold several high-level bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.