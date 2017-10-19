Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: 'Armenian leadership had better read UN Security Council resolutions'

+ ↺ − 16 px

"It would be useful for the Armenian leadership to read the UN Security Council's resolutions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hikmet Hajiyev told APA in response to Armenian FM Edward Nalbandian's statement at the 4th Forum of Armenians of Europe that "Nagorno-Karabakh does not belong to Azerbaijan."

Hajiyev said that in these resolutions, the UN Security Council condemns the occupation of Azerbaijan's territories, affirms Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of its borders, and demands immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces, APA reports.



The fact that Nagorno-Karabakh is an indivisible part of Azerbaijan is outlined in the resolutions. The Armenian foreign minister had better not repeat this nonsense, or, at least, make an effort to behave in a professional manner. It’s a pity that this tendentious nonsense by Armenia is going to have a negative effect on the negotiations and also bewilder Armenian citizens and diaspora,” he said.

News.Az

