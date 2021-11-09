Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to Armenian ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has no political, legal, or moral grounds for any statements about the Azerbaijani territories, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said.

She was commenting on the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on the incident near Shusha on November 8.

“As for this incident, it is the result of yet another provocation by the Armenian side,” Abdullayeva noted.

“The statements of the Armenian side note that these persons were allegedly repairing the water pipeline near the Khankendi-Shusha road on November 8. We would like to note that usually, when carrying out any activity in this territory, Russian peacekeepers are informed, and this activity is carried out accompanied by peacekeepers. However, this time the Russian peacekeepers weren’t informed and didn’t participate in this process. That, of course, raises serious questions,” she noted.

In addition, on this day, an event was held in Shusha with the participation of the president of Azerbaijan and state officials, and as is known, in such cases, enhanced security measures are taken on the territory, she added.

“Knowing this, carrying out any water pipeline repairs near this territory doesn’t fit into any logic,” Abdullayeva noted.

News.Az

News.Az