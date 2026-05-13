What Julia Louis-Dreyfus eats to stay healthy after 60

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Julia Louis-Dreyfus has revealed the balanced lifestyle and eating habits that help her stay healthy and energized after turning 60, years after overcoming one of the most difficult periods of her life.

The Emmy-winning actress, widely recognized for her work in Seinfeld and Veep, said her perspective on food and wellness changed significantly after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. Following chemotherapy and a double mastectomy, she announced in 2018 that she was cancer-free, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo.

Since then, Louis-Dreyfus has focused on maintaining a clean and balanced lifestyle without becoming overly restrictive. Lean proteins, vegetables, and fresh salads are central parts of her daily diet, while organic products and farmers market ingredients are often her first choice.

For breakfast, the actress frequently enjoys eggs or avocado on wheat toast. She has also openly shared her love for classic comfort foods like eggs and bacon, showing that moderation remains an important part of her routine.

Rather than following strict meal plans or trendy diet programs, Louis-Dreyfus prefers what she describes as “sensible indulgence.” Dark chocolate is one of her favorite treats, and she believes avoiding feelings of deprivation is key to maintaining a healthy relationship with food.

Exercise also plays an important role in her lifestyle. She regularly runs, hikes, and practices Pilates several times a week. In addition, transcendental meditation has become part of her daily routine to help manage stress and stay mentally grounded.

Her outlook on aging is also reflected in her podcast, Wiser Than Me, where she explores life, aging, and personal growth with humor and honesty.

News.Az