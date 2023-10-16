Azerbaijani, German FMs mull Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 6, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Annalena Berbok, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the telephone conversation, the current situation in the region, as well as the prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed.

