Azerbaijani government mission visits Nepal

An Azerbaijani government mission, led by Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited Nepal from April 30 to May 2.

The Azerbaijani Deputy FM was received by Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel, as well as the country’s Prime Minister Sharma Oli, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Elnur Mammadov also met with Arzu, Rana Deuba, Nepal’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meetings, the Nepalese officials hailed the Azerbaijani government mission, with the sides exchanging views on other issues of mutual interest.

The first round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Nepal also took place, led by Azerbaijani Deputy FM Elnur Mammadov and Nepalese Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai.

The discussions revolved around developing bilateral and multilateral political relations, current state and prospects of cooperation across economic, trade, energy, tourism, agricultural, humanitarian and other domains.

The parties praised bilateral cooperation within international organizations, underscoring the importance of stepping up mutual support in multilateral formats.

The visit included the roundtable discussion, gathering representatives of Azerbaijan’s Economy, Agriculture Ministries, Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), and the relevant Nepalese institutions. The roundtable focused on opportunities for cooperation, featuring presentations from the Azerbaijani officials.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mammadov also delivered a lecture on “Foreign policy of Azerbaijan: Challenges and opportunities” at the Asian Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs (AIDIA).

News.Az