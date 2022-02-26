Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers win three more medals at Istanbul tournament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have added a silver and two bronzes to the country`s medal haul on the second day of the Yasar Dogu, Vehbi Emre & Hamit Kaplan tournament in Istanbul, Turkiye, News.Az reports.

Sanan Suleymanov grabbed silver, while Rafig Huseynov and Tunjay Vazirzade earned bronze medals.

News.Az