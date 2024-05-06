Azerbaijani gymnast bags silver medal in European Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ilaha Bahadirova, a member of the Azerbaijani junior artistic gymnastics national team, clinched a silver medal at the European Cup held in Baku, News.Az reports.

She ascended to the second spot on the podium in ball exercises. Meanwhile, other gymnast, Govhar Ibrahimova, secured the seventh position in hoop exercises. A total of 160 athletes from 37 countries are participating in the European Cup held at the National Gymnastics Arena. The competition is set to conclude today, on May 5th.

News.Az