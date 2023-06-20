Azerbaijani, Italian thinks tanks discuss co-op prospects, regional issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev held a meeting with President of Italy’s Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) Giampiero Massolo in Rome, the Azerbaijani think tank said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Shafiyev and Massolo discussed Azerbaijan-Italy relations, regional issues and prospects for future cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Italian think tanks.

News.Az