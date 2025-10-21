Azerbaijani, Kazakh presidents visit "Alem.ai" AI Center in Astana

During the visit, President Aliyev was briefed on the activities of the center, which was established earlier this year, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The center was created to promote innovation and the development of artificial intelligence technologies across all sectors of Kazakhstan’s public and economic life. Its “Public Space” aims to attract 10,000 talented individuals annually and will host forums on the latest AI achievements, expert meetings, open lectures, job fairs, hackathons, and startup competitions focused on AI.

The center also features the “Tomorrow School,” offering free AI education without requiring prior programming knowledge, and an AI campus designed to accelerate startups. Through the advancement of cutting-edge technologies and the creation of a sustainable entrepreneurship ecosystem, the center plans to launch 100 new AI startups each year.

The research laboratories at Alem.AI focus on developing and supporting scientific research in artificial intelligence, promoting innovation, and creating advanced technologies. Ten scientific research projects are planned to be implemented annually in these laboratories.