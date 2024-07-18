Azerbaijani Land Forces boost professionalism of snipers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the training plan of the Land Forces for 2024, a specialty session was held with sniper units and sniper qualified military personnel of commando military units, News.Az reports via the Defense MInistry.

The servicemen accomplished practical shooting exercises from sniper rifles in various episodes to further improve practical capabilities and shooting skills.The tasks on taking the firing position and bringing the weapon into combat state, detection and destruction of imaginary enemy targets were fulfilled with professionalism.

News.Az