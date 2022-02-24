Azerbaijani Land Forces formations launch command-staff exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022 approved by Azerbaijan’s defense minister, the Command-Staff Exercises are being held with the Land Forces formations, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

In line with the plan, the deployment of military units’ command and control bodies, which were put on alert, is ensured and the subunits’ activities are clarified on the map. Reports on decisions made by commanders regarding the fulfillment of tasks are heard.

The main purpose of the exercises is to increase the commanding and agile decision-making skills of commanders while bringing the units to different combat readiness states, as well as to improve the activities of the headquarters and the interoperability between the units.

All the tasks set in the Command-Staff Exercises have been successfully accomplished.

News.Az