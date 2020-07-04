Azerbaijani MFA congratulates U.S. on Independence Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended congratulations to the United States on the occasion of July 4 – the country’s Independence Day.

“We cordially congratulate the United States on the occasion of July 4 – Independence Day. Azerbaijan and the U.S. have enjoyed the ties of successful cooperation for the past 30 years,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

“On this memorable day, we wish strong health and everlasting prosperity to the friendly American people.”

News.Az