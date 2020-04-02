Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MFA expresses gratitude to government and health workers (VIDEO)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has prepared a video to express its gratitude to the government and all health workers for their heroism and expressed its solidarity with them in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In order to prevent the widespread of coronavirus infection, the government of Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, keeps taking comprehensive measures in all directions.

News.Az


