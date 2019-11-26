Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to Albania

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan has extended condolences to Albania over the powerful earthquake that happened today, the Ministry wrote on Twitter, APA reports.

On Twitter the Ministry expressed deep sorrow on the powerful earthquake that happened today in Albania and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

Note that a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Albania, bringing down buildings and leaving people trapped under rubble. 16 people died, more than 600 people injured.

