Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to Albania

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan has extended condolences to Albania over the powerful earthquake that happened today, the Ministry wrote on Twitter, APA reports.

Note that a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Albania, bringing down buildings and leaving people trapped under rubble. 16 people died, more than 600 people injured.

