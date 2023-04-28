Azerbaijani MFA issues a statement on the death of civilians as a result of a mine explosion in Tartar

Azerbaijani MFA issues a statement on the death of civilians as a result of a mine explosion in Tartar

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued a statement regarding the death of civilians as a result of a mine explosion in Tartar, News.az reports.

The statement reads: "On April 28, 2023, 3 civilians were killed as a result of a mine explosion in Tartar district.

We offer our deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased. Rest in peace!

Thus, since 2020, after the 44-day Patriotic War, 298 people have become victims of landmines and 54 of them have died.

The mine explosion in Tartar demonstrates once again that Armenia's main goal, which does not provide suitable and correct mine maps for Azerbaijan and continues its military activity and mine placement in Azerbaijani territory in flagrant violation of paragraph 6 of the trilateral statement, is to prevent large-scale post-conflict restoration and construction work, civilian population operating in these areas, and the return of internally displaced persons and peaceful living in their places.

We call on the international community not to turn a blind eye to Armenia's flagrant violation of its international obligations, including the policy of deliberately placing mines."

News.Az