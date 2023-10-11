Azerbaijani MFA rejects unfounded allegations made by French minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns and rejects the unfounded allegations against Azerbaijan made by Catherine Colonna, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France during her speech at the French Senate on October 11, News.az reports.

"French Minister’s allegation that the settlement of Armenians who voluntarily relocated from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan without the use of any force was allegedly planned by Azerbaijan demonstrates that France is interested in continuing its insidious and imaginary policy, contrary to the report of international organizations and even the statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia dated September 21.

France, which supported occupant Armenia during its bloody colonization and mediation, is now talking about justice and international law, is unacceptable.

France, which has not taken any steps to ensure the liberation of the territories of Azerbaijan from occupation, the unconditional, complete, and immediate withdrawal of the occupying forces, and the implementation of 4 UN Security Council resolutions demanding the return of IDPs to their homes for 27 years, is now calling for the adoption of a resolution against Azerbaijan, is an example of hypocrisy.

Instead of coming up with unfounded UN Security Council initiatives, if France guides Armenia in the right direction to stop illegal activities and withdraw the Armenian armed forces from our territories in last three years after the 44-day Patriotic War, this would be a real contribution to peace and security in the region.

We remind France once again that to speak with Azerbaijan in the language of threat and pressure cannot give any result, and such destructive actions must be stopped immediately.

All steps against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country will be resolutely prevented," the statement said.

News.Az