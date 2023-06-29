Azerbaijani MFA responds to latest statement from French President, calls it unacceptable

+ ↺ − 16 px

The latest anti-Azerbaijani statements of French President Emmanuel Macron, which unilaterally defend Armenia and don't reflect the truth, are unacceptable, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The ministry made the remark commenting on the French president's statements made during his meeting with Armenian community in Marseille.

According to the ministry, Macron, remembered for repeated anti-Azerbaijani statements both during the 2020 second Karabakh war and in the post-conflict period, failed to achieve his goals in the war and post-war period.

"The allegations of pressure on President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev are French president's imagination. Attempts to put pressure on the President of Azerbaijan have never brought results. President Ilham Aliyev has always successfully defended national interests of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the basis of the norms and principles of international law," the ministry said.

"The statements of Macron once again show that he's a tool for the Armenian lobby in France. The representative of the Armenian community, to whom he tried to give explanations, is one of those radicals against whom Armenia imposed a ban on entry into the country," the ministry noted.

"Against the backdrop of Armenia's support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the recognition of the Karabakh region as an integral part of Azerbaijan, such biased statements by Macron not only impede the establishment of peace and tranquility in the region, but also contribute to the further expansion of the destructive activities of those who encourage and support separatism and terrorism," the ministry said.

News.Az