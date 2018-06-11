Azerbaijani MFA: Yerevan's statements contradict each other

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenian youth are forced to spend most of their young years in the trenches and serve the occupation policy."

"Armenian Foreign Minister's statement at the meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on the situation on the frontline are contradictory and exposing each other. On the one hand, the Armenian Foreign Ministry is trying to conceal Armenia's responsibility as a party in the conflict and, on the other hand, once again confirms with these statements that Armenia is a party to the conflict," spokesman for the Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"The logical question is what the Armenian Armed Forces are doing in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan. As a result of Armenia's aggression and territorial expansion policy towards Azerbaijan, Armenian youth are forced to spend most of their formative years in the trenches and serve the occupation policy," he noted.

"The illegal presence of the Armenian troops in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is the main reason for incidents and provocations along the line of contact of the troops and is a serious threat to regional peace. In order to prevent such cases, the Armenian troops must be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the requirements of the UN Security Council resolutions and the occupation policy should be abandoned. Only then can there be a lasting peace and stability in the region," the spokesman concluded.

News.Az

News.Az