Azerbaijani military alpinists join Justice for Khojaly expedition (VIDEO)

An expedition was organized to Agri Mountain in Turkey as part of the "Justice for Khojaly" international campaign, carried out on the occasion of the next anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.

Officers of the Air Force of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant Colonel Zal Nabiyev, First Lieutenant Ulvi Mammadli, as well as experienced alpinists of the Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation Rufat Gojaev and Nemat Agayev joined the expedition, the Defense Ministry reported Monday.

Azerbaijani military alpinists will climb the 5157-meter peak of Agri Mountain, wave the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey, and also post photographs of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy on the highest peak of the mountain.

Before the visit, the expedition participants laid flowers at the “Ana harayı” (Mother's Cry) Memorial dedicated to the Khojaly massacre, paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the tragedy.

The expedition will last until March 1.

