Azerbaijani military pilots fulfill tasks during "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" int’l exercises (VIDEO)

The next tasks were successfully accomplished during the "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" International Flight-Tactical Exercises, held in Konya, Republic of Türkiye.

After the general briefing, Azerbaijani pilots clarified on the map the activities to be performed, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

On the next day of the exercises, a simulation of the task on entering an imaginary enemy’s airspace, using the capabilities of modern satellite navigation systems, detecting and destroying small mobile and stationary ground targets camouflaged in mountainous areas was carried out.

Methods of evading the imaginary enemy's air defense means by performing complex combat maneuvers at medium altitude were also worked out.

The assigned tasks were successfully fulfilled by the military pilots.

As part of the mutual exchange of experience, Azerbaijani pilots share the combat experience, gained during the 44-day Patriotic War, with military pilots of other participating countries, and also benefit from their experience.

