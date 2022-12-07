Azerbaijani Minister met with head of Dagestan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev met with the President of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation Sergey Malikov who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

During the meeting, Azerbaijani Minister and head of Dagestan discussed the issues of cooperation within the framework of the North-South International Transport Corridor and in the field of air transport, the creation of logistics centers, and the study of Azerbaijan's experience in this field.

Also, a discussion was made on the establishment of cooperation and exchange of experience in the direction of digitization.

News.Az