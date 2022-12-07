Azerbaijani Minister met with head of Dagestan
Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev met with the President of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation Sergey Malikov who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, News.az reports.
During the meeting, Azerbaijani Minister and head of Dagestan discussed the issues of cooperation within the framework of the North-South International Transport Corridor and in the field of air transport, the creation of logistics centers, and the study of Azerbaijan's experience in this field.
Also, a discussion was made on the establishment of cooperation and exchange of experience in the direction of digitization.