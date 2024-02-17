Azerbaijani minister of ecology delivers speech on COP29 in Munich

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, President-Designate of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev has made a speech at the townhall on the topic "COPing Mechanism: Prospects for International Climate Diplomacy" held as part of the Munich Security Conference (MSC2024), well-known German journalist Eliza Maybach reported on this on the official "X" account, News.Az reports.

Minister Mukhtar Babayev provided details regarding Azerbaijan's COP29 preparations during his address. He expressed his desire for Azerbaijan to serve as a bridge between the global North and South, saying that he wanted this to happen on the eve of COP30, which is scheduled to take place in Brazil in 2025.

