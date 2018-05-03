Azerbaijani minister talks use of world experience in labor and social protection

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cooperation with international organizations should play an active role in supporting the reforms in labor and social protection in Azerbaijan, Minister for Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev said at a meeting with representatives of international organizations operating in the country on May 3.

About 30 international organizations took part in the meeting organized jointly by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and the UN Development Program, AzVision reports.

The minister emphasized that one of the main goals of the president's reform program is broad application of progressive international approach and initiatives, latest technologies, innovative and effective mechanisms of work in accordance with the best practices in the system of social and economic governance and public service.

"Cooperation with leading international organizations should always be in the focus in the areas of labor, employment, labor market regulation, population and demography, social protection and other relevant areas. A strategic planning approach should be applied to this cooperation, long-term priorities should be defined."

Babayev said that support to integration of persons with disabilities in the labor market and development of an inclusive labor market, creation of employment services, as well as vacancy database based on e-technologies, effective organization of combating informal employment, increasing the capacity of labor inspection and effectiveness of its activities are the topical issues.

There are also tasks to improve mechanisms for implementing social assistance and employment programs, building a social services system using international experience in social rehabilitation methods, applying the "social work" model, international models of strategic research in related fields, and others.

