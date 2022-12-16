Azerbaijani monitoring group holds meeting at headquarters of Russian peacekeepers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service and AzerGold CJSC on Friday held a meeting at the headquarters of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed on the territory of Azerbaijan, Masim Mammadov, head of the monitoring group, told journalists, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side once again stated that the Gizilbulag gold deposit and the Damirli copper-molybdenum deposit should be inspected, and relevant monitoring and inventory work should be conducted, following the presented road map. The conditions required for the deposit inspection were not created and the tasks set were not fulfilled.

The monitoring group members pointed out once again that the illegal exploitation of mineral resources should be immediately stopped and an all-inclusive monitoring of the area should be carried out.

News.Az