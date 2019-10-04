Azerbaijani MP: Armenian PM stuck in 1980s and lives in dreamland of that period

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement “Karabakh is part of Armenia and that’s that” shows that Pashinyan got stuck in the 1980s and lives in the d

Mollazade was commenting on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s response to Pashinyan’s statement that "Karabakh is part of Armenia and that’s that" by the words "Karabakh is historical, indigenous Azerbaijani land. So, Karabakh is Azerbaijan and that’s that!"

He said that President Aliyev’s words express the opinion and will of the Azerbaijani people.

"This shows to the whole world that Azerbaijan will not put up with the occupation of its territory and will not accept it,” Mollazade added. “This also shows that such people as Pashinyan and others are grossly violating international law by their territorial claims. Azerbaijan’s position is based on these norms. The president expresses the will of the Azerbaijani people."

In response to Pashinyan’s statement that "Karabakh is part of Armenia and that’s that", Azerbaijani president said that "Karabakh is historical, indigenous Azerbaijani land. So, Karabakh is Azerbaijan and that’s that!" at the plenary session of the 16th Annual Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, the Russian Federation on Oct. 3.

