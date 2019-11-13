Azerbaijani MP to attend PACE committee meetings

+ ↺ − 16 px

Member of Azerbaijan`s Parliament, Chairman of the parliamentary committee for international relations and interparliamentary ties Samad Seyidov will attend meetings of the Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy, and Legal Affairs and Human Rights of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to be held in Berlin, Germany, on November 13.

The events will discuss prospects for developing cooperation among member states in various fields. News.Az

