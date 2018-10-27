Azerbaijani MP to observe presidential election in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani parliamentarian Musa Guliyev will observe the presidential election in Georgia, the Azerbaijani Parliament said in a statement Oct. 27.

On Oct. 27-29, Guliyev will be in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, and on Oct. 28, he will observe the election of the president of the country as an observer through the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly (PABSEC).

During the visit, the Azerbaijani MP together with the members of the PABSEC observation mission will meet with representatives of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Georgia.

Upon completion of the election, he will participate in a briefing.

About 1,100 representatives of 58 international organizations will observe the presidential election in Georgia on Oct. 28, the Georgian Central Election Commission said earlier.

News.Az

News.Az