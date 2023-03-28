Ministry of Internal Affairs talks assassination attempt on Azerbaijani MP (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An assassination attempt was made on MP Fazil Mustafa near his house, News.az reports citing Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

F. Mustafa was wounded in the shoulder and leg. Currently, the state of the deputy is satisfactory, nothing threatens his life.

A task force has been called to the scene of the incident. Operational-search measures have been launched to identify the person and persons who committed the attempt.

News.Az