Azerbaijani national team ends 3th day of the Solidarity Games with 15 medals

Azerbaijan ranks second in medal standings at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijani athletes won 8 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals on May 16. In total, Azerbaijan has won 41 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze medals, APA reports.

Turkey ranks first with 43 gold, 40 silver and 32 bronze medals. Iran is the third with 10 gold medals, 12 silver and 15 bronze medals.

