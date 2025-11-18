Azerbaijani official highlights rapid reconstruction progress in Karabakh, East Zangezur

+ ↺ − 16 px

Samir Nuriyev, head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, has said ongoing efforts to restore and reconstruct Karabakh and East Zangezur serve as an important example of international best practices, describing them as one of the most systematic and rapid reconstruction models applied in the post-conflict period.

Speaking at a meeting in Zangilan on Tuesday marking the fifth anniversary of the Coordination Headquarters dealing with issues in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Nuriyev, who also heads the Headquarters, highlighted the Great Return Program being implemented in the liberated territories under the direct leadership of the head of state. He emphasized that major projects carried out in the region have radically transformed its development landscape. Over the past five years, President Ilham Aliyev has participated in 569 events in the liberated territories, laid the foundations for 177 projects of various purposes, and inaugurated 167 facilities and infrastructure projects, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He also addressed the Master Plans of cities and ongoing demining initiatives in the liberated territories, noting that as a result of the work carried out, more than 62,000 people currently live and work in the region, including those employed in the public and private sectors, as well as students.

In accordance with the meeting’s agenda, the Coordination Headquarters reviewed reports on the implementation of the First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Participants also presented reports on progress regarding government oversight of construction projects, the execution of construction and installation work, resilience to emergency situations, sustainable population resettlement, efficient use of agricultural land and the organization of competitive agricultural production, and the restoration and protection of cultural, historical, and religious monuments.

The participants were informed about the necessary measures to be taken in line with the tasks set by President Aliyev and were given relevant instructions.

As part of the visit, members of the Coordination Headquarters inspected numerous facilities in Zangilan, including the Zangilan city mosque, the Zangilan city residential complex, and a school building. They also familiarized themselves with ongoing work at the Zangilan Hotel Complex.

They inspected the center-pivot irrigation system in the arable lands of the Dost Agro Park in Zangilan District, the park’s livestock complex, agricultural land allocated to residents of Aghali village, and the Shirin Agro CJSC horticultural area in Zangilan.

Members of the Headquarters also reviewed the ongoing construction of the highway and railway line along the Zangezur Corridor, as well as the Aghband-Kalala bridge over the Araz River. They were briefed on the connection of the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway with the Islamic Republic of Iran; the progress of the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband highway and railway lines, which form part of the Zangezur Corridor; the bridge over the Araz River; the planned construction of the corresponding checkpoint; and the current status of customs control and infrastructure development.

News.Az