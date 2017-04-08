Azerbaijani official: Situation in int’l arena has become more tense

"Regrettably, the situation in the international arena has become more tense ushering a new phase."

The statement came from deputy chief of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration and head of the Administration’s foreign relations department, Novruz Mammadov on his Twitter page.



“Key international players come up with statements, propositions and appeals to no avail. The parties fall to strike accord and ensure dialogue. Yet the reasons for such a situation and extent of danger are clear,” Mammadov wrote.

