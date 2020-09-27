Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement on Armenia’s gross ceasefire violations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva made a statement in protest against another gross violation of the ceasefire regime by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan, which resulted in casualties.

“On September 27, 2020, at around 06:00 am, the Armenian Armed Forces, grossly violating the ceasefire regime, intensively shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Gapanli village of Tartar district, Chiragli and Orta Garavand villages of Aghdam district, Alkhanli, Shukurbeyli villages of Fuzuli district and JojugMarjanli village of Jabrayil district with large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery of various calibers,” the statement said.

“As a result of the shelling, civilians and servicemen have been killed and wounded, and numerous houses and civilian objects were severely damaged,” the statement said.

“Armenia’s deliberate targeting of civilians again is a gross violation of international law norms, including international humanitarian law and the relevant provisions of the Geneva Conventions,” the statement said.

“This is to be condemned by international organizations and peace-loving states that Armenia, which fails to fulfill the UN Security Council Resolutions #822, #853, #874, and #884, and ignores the resolutions of the UN General Assembly of 2006 and 2008 “On the situation in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan”, the appeals addressed by the UN, the World Health Organization and other influential international organizations in connection with the current COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the norms and principles of international law, continues to commit acts of aggression and occupation in order to create a more dangerous situation in the region by grossly violating fundamental human rights, including the right to life. The Armenian aggression must be stopped,” the statement said.

“I call on international organizations and the world community to make appropriate efforts, to take the necessary decisive steps and carry out urgent measures to liberate the UN-recognized territories of our republic, give a proper legal assessment to the crimes committed by Armenia in Azerbaijani lands and prevent violations of international law, as well as to restore the fundamental rights and freedoms of our compatriots violated as a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the statement said.

News.Az