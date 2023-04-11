Azerbaijani ombudsperson urges world community to take decisive position to end Armenian military provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva on Tuesday called on the world community to take a decisive position to end Armenia’s military provocations and restore peace, News.Az reports.

Ombudsperson Aliyeva made a statement condemning Armenia’s military provocation that resulted in the killing of three Azerbaijani servicemen.

On April 11, 2023, the Armenian armed forces units once again committed a provocation that broke peace and security in the region by launching intensive fires from their positions located in the direction of the Digh settlement in Gorus district at the opposite positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in the direction of the Lachin district.

The provocation that caused the death and injury of servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is still ongoing.

The ombudsperson stressed that despite repeated calls and statements addressed to the world community regarding Armenia's cessation of military provocations in order to ensure peace and tranquility in the region, the continuation of these provocations once again proves that Armenia is not interested in the peace process and has not given up its aggressive intentions.

“Seemingly, Armenia is hindering the peace process in the region by seriously violating the norms and principles of international law and international humanitarian law,” she added.

News.Az