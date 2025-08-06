Azerbaijani, Pakistani Naval Commanders meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku hosted a high-level meeting today between Commander of the Azerbaijani Navy, 1st Grade Captain Shahin Mammadov, and Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff of Pakistan, as part of ongoing efforts to deepen defense cooperation between the two countries.

At the official welcoming ceremony, the naval chiefs passed in front of the guard of honor, and the national anthems of both countries were performed, News.Az reports, citing local media.

As part of the visit, the Pakistani delegation honored the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev by laying flowers at his monument located within the military unit’s grounds.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the future development of bilateral naval cooperation, emphasized the importance of experience exchange between warship crews, and addressed several other issues of mutual interest.

Later, at a briefing organized for the Pakistani guests at the Navy base, they were provided with detailed information on the structure of the Azerbaijani Navy, its operational capabilities, activities in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, the conditions created for personnel, the training and educational process, and the organization of service and combat activities.

The Pakistani delegation also visited one of the Azerbaijani Navy’s military units, where they became acquainted with the facilities and watched exemplary performances by marine special forces.

News.Az