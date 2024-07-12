Azerbaijani, Pakistani presidents hail high level of political ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held an expanded meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the high level of political relations between the two countries. They commended the fact that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have provided constant support to each other, especially Pakistan provided political support to Azerbaijan during the thirty-year occupation of its territories, backing Azerbaijan’s right and just position, and adhering to the principles of international law.The parties underlined that there is a good potential for further expansion of economic and trade relations between the two countries.President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29.President Ilham Aliyev invited the President of Pakistan to COP29.During the conversation, the discussions revolved around further enhancing economic and trade relations, and investment cooperation between the two countries.During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az