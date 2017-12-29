Azerbaijani Parliament addresses World Azerbaijanis

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Parliament has today resumed the autumn session, AzVision.az reports.

The final plenary meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament autumn session adopted an address on the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis.

Azerbaijani MP, Melahat Ibrahimgizi has read the address highlighting the national solidarity.

"Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev successfully continues his policy and achieved rapid development of the country. One of the duties of Azerbaijanis living in different countries is to protect Azerbaijani language and national values.

We call you for unity for the sake of realization of the national goals, protection of interests of our people. Warmly we congratulate you on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, and we wish each of you robust health, family happiness, bright future to native Azerbaijan", the address reads.

News.Az

News.Az