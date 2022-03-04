Azerbaijani parliament approves bill on reduction of state duty for media

Azerbaijani lawmakers on Friday discussed a draft law providing for a ten-fold reduction of state duty for the media, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Amendments were proposed to Article 22 (state duty rates for issuing licenses for licensed types of business activities) of the Law “On state duty”.

The amendments are reflected in the amount of some fees. Taking into account the relevant amendments, the size of the state duty is reduced by 10 times - from 50,000 to 5,000 manats.

Following discussions, the document was adopted in the first reading.

